Oatmeal drugged with fentanyl: 2 from southwest Ohio face charges in man’s death

An attorney for Walker did not return a message seeking comment.

Investigators in the court documents say the incident stemmed from a custody dispute between Littlefield and Kelley. Kelley was killed in January, investigators say, and Walker allegedly told them he heard what happened.

“(Walker) advised that Logan told him they drugged Fran’s oatmeal and found Fran unresponsive but still breathing inside his house,” an affidavit filed in the cases says. “Walker advised Heidi then grabbed Fran’s ‘favorite tie” and tried to strangle him and smash his head into the ‘pavement.’”

Heidi Littlefield

Authorities cited text messages where Kelley asked Littlefield whether she tampered with his oatmeal, saying that it tasted funny and he was lightheaded. The texts cited in the court document show the woman responded by denying doing anything to his oatmeal.

“Walker was asked where Heidi and Logan obtained the fentanyl, to which he advised it was from a man ... who is a dealer in Ohio,” the affidavit says. “Walker advised he had the dealer’s phone number in his phone and Heidi should have it in hers as well because he gave her (the dealer’s) number to arrange the purchase of the fentanyl.”

The affidavit also says that there were previous attempts to kill Kelley.

Hamilton County, Indiana jail records show that Walker is currently incarcerated there on $750,000 bond while Runyon remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

The next court date for Runyon is not listed on the case’s docket.