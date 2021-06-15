journal-news logo
Man accused of causing multiple leg fractures to 2-week-old son in Mason

Timothy Maly. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.
Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A Miamisburg man accused of causing multiple leg fractures to his 2-week-old son was indicted in Warren County.

Timothy Maly, 23, is facing one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children, according to a Warren County grand jury report.

On April 1, Maly reportedly caused “serious physical harm” to the infant while in Mason.

The boy suffered multiple “bucket handle” leg fractures indicating child abuse, said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Maly is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. He remains in the Warren County Jail, where he has been held since his June 9 arrest.

