$1 million bond for father charged with murder after infant daughter dies of alleged abuse

John Lincoln Powers, 24, was co-parenting his 2-month-old child, Kiara, at a residence on Merlin Way in May when the incident occurred, according prosecutors. He went to Gainsville, Texas after the death of his daughter and was arrested there after the indictment was handed down on Dec. 12.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office listed Kiara’s death as a homicide with the cause of death blunt head trauma.