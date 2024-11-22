WEEK IN CARTOONS: Global warming, Thanksgiving and more

CARTOONS: Lisa Benson, Nov. 25, 2024
CARTOONS: Nick Anderson, Nov. 25, 2024
CARTOONS: Walt Handelsman, Nov. 23, 2024
CARTOONS: Dana Summers, Nov. 23, 2024
CARTOONS: Mike Luckovich, Nov. 24, 2024
CARTOONS: Michael Ramirez, Nov. 24, 2024
CARTOONS: Lisa Benson, Nov. 24, 2024
CARTOONS: Michael Ramirez, Nov. 21, 2024
CARTOONS: Dana Summers, Nov. 21, 2024
CARTOONS: Nick Anderson, Nov. 21, 2024
CARTOONS: Mike Peters, Nov. 21, 2024
