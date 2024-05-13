PHOTOS: Hamilton Flea was held May 11 at Marcum Park

1 / 20
The first Hamilton Flea of 2024 was held May 11 at Marcum Park. Visitors were able to view locally made products, enjoyed food and drinks from food trucks, and music by a local DJ. AMY BURZYNSKI/STAFF
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top