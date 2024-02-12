Trio of Springboro construction projects making progress

The new Sheetz fuel center and convenience store continues to make progress on Ohio 73 about a quarter-mile east of I-75. The building is nearing completion and it appeared gas pumps were being installed last week.

According to Nick Ruffner, a Sheetz spokesman, construction is scheduled to be completed in early spring and the store is tentatively scheduled to open in April.

“Sheetz is already looking to fill positions at this location,” Ruffner said. “Each Sheetz location typically employs 30-35 full- and part-time employees. Individuals interested in applying can visit jobs.sheetz.com/jobs for more information.”

The new Sheetz is under construction on a 2.38-acre lot at 800 W. Central Ave. (Ohio 73) where the former Edwards Furniture store was located.

The 6,138 square-foot building with a drive-thru will have entrances on both Tahlequah Trail and West Central Avenue.

Sheetz is also in the early phases of construction of another fuel center and convenience store just west of the Ohio 123/Interstate 75 interchange in Franklin.

River Valley Credit Union

West Carrollton-based River Valley Credit Union is continuing to make progress on a new, state-of-the-art building at 25 W. Central Ave. in Springboro.

The branch, located on the same lot as its former building, will be roughly 2,490 square feet. The new building will be equipped with Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), providing a quick and easy way for members to make withdrawals and deposits as well as have live face-to-face interactions with tellers when needed.

Officials previously said in addition to new technology, the branch will include a lounge area with refreshments, outdoor patio access, and three private offices for financial advice and services.

A standalone drive-thru has been constructed and is open for business during construction.

Clearcreek Twp. Fire District Headquarters/Station 24

The structure for the new $12.5 million Clearcreek Twp. Fire District Headquarters/Station 24 is about 20% completed, according to Fire Chief Steve Agenbroad.

“We’re very excited,” Agenbroad said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

The new 22,000 square-foot building will be on Gardner Road, a block west of Ohio 741 in the same area as Dorothy Lane Market. Agenbroad said it was modeled after the new fire station that was built in Lebanon.

He said Clearcreek Twp.’s new fire station is located on a 4-acre lot and that an EMS ambulance, ladder truck, shift supervisor, EMS supervisor, and spare apparatus will be stored there.

“We were limited to where it could be located,” Agenbroad said. “It’s important to know that we built the building for the future. This will be a 75 to 100-year building.

He said the project costs increased due to supply chain difficulties and inflation after the COVID pandemic. “We’re going to make this work.”