Springboro theater LaComedia working on large new building

33 minutes ago
Dinner theater bought huge costume inventory, will use structure for storage

SPRINGBORO — Work on the exterior of the new two-story storage building at LaComedia Dinner Theater is moving forward and expected to be completed sometime next month.

Owner Joe Adkins said the new 32,150 square-foot storage building will help to make the operation more efficient.

“We’re really excited about it,” he said.

Adkins said the decision to build the new storage building was a need for additional space for costumes.

“We purchased all of the costumes which we used since 1995 from a costumer who went out of business,” Adkins said. “We purchased all of their inventory.”

Adkins said the current building houses the theater’s costumes as well as the scene shop that makes the background and other items used in performances.

“The new building is being built over the old building that was constructed in 1978,” he said. “Once the exterior is completed, the old building will be torn down so the interior can be constructed. The finished product will take awhile.”

LaComedia originally proposed a 16,200 square-foot building before revising the plan for the 32,150 square-foot building.

The dinner theater located at 765 W. Central Ave., a half-mile east of I-75, has been in operation since 1975 — before Springboro was incorporated as a city in 1987, according City Planner Dan Boron. The city Planning Commission approved an expansion of the theater and a dormitory in 1999, according to city records. The property was rezoned as Planned Unit Development in 1997.

LaComedia opened in 1975 and the Adkins family purchased it in 1995.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

