New York man indicted on kidnapping, arson charges from Springboro attack

A New York man is scheduled to be arraigned on more than a dozen felony charges in Warren County Common Pleas Court later this month. However, he is custody and facing rape and criminal contempt charges in New York City.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Xiu Ming Wu, 32, on two counts of kidnapping (first- and second-degree felony charges), two counts of aggravated burglary (both first-degree felonies), five counts of aggravated arson (first-degree felonies), three counts of aggravated arson, felonious assault, abduction, two counts of retaliation, and misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

Xiu is scheduled for arraignment in Warren County Common Pleas Court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18. However, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell was not sure when Xiu would be extradited back to Ohio because, “That is dependent solely on New York.”

Springboro police said at 8:20 p.m. May 11, officers responded to a burglary in progress report at a residence on Lownes Court involving a protection order violation. Police said the female resident reported that an ex-boyfriend had tracked her from New York and had forced entry into her residence by breaking through the rear storm door.

Police said the male suspect, identified as Xiu Ming Wu, had fled the area prior to the arrival of officers. At the residence, officers said they found that Xiu had chased the woman through the residence with what appeared to be a tire iron. The woman alleged that he was trying to kill her.

Police said the woman was able to make it to her vehicle in the garage and subsequently drove through the closed garage door to escape the assault. Xiu can be seen on the woman’s dash-mounted camera system smashing her windshield as she drove through the door. She was able to escape without injury.

Detectives and the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit arrived at the scene as a large-scale investigation was started to track down Xiu. The woman communicated via an interpreter and was taken to a safe location to stay.

About 11:30 p.m. May 12, police responded back to the Lownes Court residence on a report that the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was considered suspicious due to the previous night’s incident. Officials contacted the State Fire Marshal to initiate an arson investigation. The house was completely destroyed, and the two neighboring houses were damaged.

On May 25, federal law enforcement agents apprehended Xiu in Queens, N.Y. on warrants issued by Springboro police.