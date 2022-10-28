Multiple new subdivisions on the horizon in Springboro

The request was made by Maronda Homes of Dublin, which aims to develop 41 dwelling units on the 12.08 acre site. That includes 35 single-family detached and 6 single-family townhomes, according to its submission. The land is currently zoned as Planned Unit Development-Business.

Two access points are proposed for the subdivision: one east to Red Lion-Five Points Road at the intersection with Valley View Road, and one south at Haverstraw Place into The Enclave neighborhood. A total of 3.59 acres of open space is proposed, or 29.1% of the property.

According to City Planner Dan Boron, the developer will be on the Nov. 9 Planning Commission agenda for a preliminary review.

Factory Road sites

There are two more proposed subdivisions that are working their way through the process, according city officials.

One project being developed by Grand Communities, LLC of Erlanger, Ky., is the Wadestone subdivision located on 28.7 acres near 465 West Factory Road. The developer is working with Fischer Homes to build 67 residential units on the Swope-Wade property.

Fischer/Grand Communities is proposing a minor change to a plan approved (but not developed) years earlier to allow 67 dwellings, and maintain 9.2 acres, or 32% of the site, as open space. Access will be provided by a road extension including a bridge to West Factory Road south of the intersection with Catalpa Drive, and a second entrance to the Wade-Wray property to the west. A stub street is also is proposed to the south into land located in Clearcreek Twp.

This will come to the Planning Commission in the coming months, Boron said.

The other project is the Wade-Wray Property just to the west at 2515 West Factory Road, southwest of the intersection of West Factory Road and West Market Street. City officials said the site is currently used as a farm and includes one single-family residence on its southeast corner.

The property is approximately 19.6 acres, and the current zoning calls for two units per acre and a required minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet. The applicant is proposing the development of 27 single-family residential lots on the property.

Access would be provided from West Factory Road, with required secondary access to the east to the adjoining Swope-Hills property.

Other developments

Boron said there are other proposed projects could come for Planning Commission review in the coming months.

Another proposed project in the wings is the development of a residential subdivision on the 79.9-acre parcel known as Bailey Farms at 6821 Red Lion-Five Points Road. The applicant is M/I Homes of Cincinnati.

According to the city, the land was annexed into the city of Springboro in 2006 and was zoned PUD-residential as part of the agreement with Clearcreek Twp. That zoning will allow up to 130 single-family homes to be developed. The proposed plan includes 45.36 acres of open space or 57% of the property.

Meanwhile, the $265 million Easton Farm development could return to the Planning Commission after the city, developers and property owners negotiated a court-ordered settlement. However, the Planning Commission will have to review and approve the various site plans for the 103-acre mixed-use development planned on North Main Street.