Lucid Ink receives ‘significant damage’ in early morning fire

Stitzel said everyone was able to get out of their apartments safely and the only injury was to a firefighter who received a burn on his hand and was treated by EMS at the scene.

According to Lucid Ink’s Facebook page, the business would have been open for one year in January.

He said the bulk of the fire was on the north side of the building on the ground floor. In addition, the flooring on the second floor was also damaged and the entire building had smoke and heat damage.

Stitzel said the fire remains under investigation but no dollar amount had been determined.