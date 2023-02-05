Lebanon to spend nearly $5M on high school roof, plus stadium and field upgrades

New bleachers in a portion of James VanDeGrift Stadium as well as replacing most of the Lebanon High School roof and the installation of a turf field at the high school are some of the capital improvements being planned by the Lebanon Board of Education.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the school board approved a resolution to use an installment or lease-purchase structure to finance the capital improvement projects that are not to exceed $4.9 million.
Superintendent Isaac Seevers said the capital improvement projects also include repaving parking lots at the Bowman Primary School and Transportation Office, and portions of parking lots at the high school. He said the high school roof is about 20 years old, and one-fifth of the roof has already been replaced with a metal roof.
The cost of the remaining four-fifths of new roof will be $1.45 million, and the paving will be $878,700, Seevers said. He said the youth football field at the high school will have field turf installed for the soccer and lacrosse teams. Seevers said the district has already had pledged or received $490,000 in donations from the local youth soccer association and the Lebanon soccer boosters.
The cost to replace the bleachers at the football stadium will be about $1.6 million. The bleachers are in need of replacement as they are at the end of their service life. Seevers said the first phase will be to replace the home bleachers that seat 2,250 people.
“We need to replace the old bleachers and address these issues before we have problems,” Seevers said.
The second phase will be to replace and increase the number of bleachers for the visiting team as well as install new restrooms and concession stands at the stadium, he said.
He said the debt will be paid from additional revenues as a result of the 20-year extension of the tax increment financing agreement with Miami Valley Gaming. It would initially be paid through the general fund and as those TIF revenues are received, the general fund would be repaid, he said. Seevers said the TIF will generate about $950,000 a year.
“We’re not asking for additional operating funds or additional permanent improvement funds,” Seevers said. “It will not impact the general fund long term.”
The long-term plan for the stadium is to expand the bleachers to accommodate 3,250 fans on the home side and 750 on the visitors side in addition to the new press box, restrooms, concession stands and other amenities. He said the goal is to begin a campaign soon to raise funds for the stadium improvements.
About the Author