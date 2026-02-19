Election 2026: Contested races on Warren County May 5 primary ballots

Warren County voters on May 5 will have four contested primaries to decide who will be on the ballot in the November general election.
The Warren County Board of Elections on Tuesday certified the candidates, who had until Feb. 4 to file their petitions.
The deadline to register to vote in the May 5 primary election is April 6.
Warren County Commissioner
Republican
Tom Grossmann, Mason – Incumbent
Mark Messer, Lebanon
Democrat
Ian Logan
Libertarian
Katherine Bowles
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (General Division)
Republican
Carrie Ann Heisele, Springboro
Gary A. Loxley - Incumbent
Representative to Congress (1 District)
Republican
Holly Adams, Powell
Eric Conroy, Cincinnati
Steven Erbeck
Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, Cincinnati
Democrat
Greg Landsman - Incumbent
Damon Lynch IV
Libertarian
John D. Hancock Jr., Cincinnati
State Senator 7 District
Republican
Zac Haines, Cincinnati
Kim Lukens, Loveland
Democrat
Cara Jacob, Cincinnati
