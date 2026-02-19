Election 2026: Contested races on Warren County May 5 primary ballots

Four contested races will appear on Warren County ballots for the May 5 primary. FILE

Four contested races will appear on Warren County ballots for the May 5 primary. FILE
Community Content
By
47 minutes ago
X

Warren County voters on May 5 will have four contested primaries to decide who will be on the ballot in the November general election.

The Warren County Board of Elections on Tuesday certified the candidates, who had until Feb. 4 to file their petitions.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 5 primary election is April 6.

Warren County Commissioner

Republican

Tom Grossmann, Mason – Incumbent

Mark Messer, Lebanon

Democrat

Ian Logan

Libertarian

Katherine Bowles

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (General Division)

Republican

Carrie Ann Heisele, Springboro

Gary A. Loxley - Incumbent

Representative to Congress (1 District)

Republican

Holly Adams, Powell

Eric Conroy, Cincinnati

Steven Erbeck

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, Cincinnati

Democrat

Greg Landsman - Incumbent

Damon Lynch IV

Libertarian

John D. Hancock Jr., Cincinnati

State Senator 7 District

Republican

Zac Haines, Cincinnati

Kim Lukens, Loveland

Democrat

Cara Jacob, Cincinnati

In Other News
1
DeWine issues executive order to stop intoxicating hemp sales
2
What government shutdown means for Wright-Patterson, other federal...
3
Air Force reservists may now apply to Space Force
4
Summer Restaurant Week, happening now, has more than 25 businesses...
5
It’s National Military Spouse Appreciation Day: This group supports...

About the Author

Michael Kurtz is a staff writer covering Centerville, Springboro, Franklin, Carlisle and Warren County for the Dayton Daily News. Contact him at Michael.Kurtz@coxinc.com.