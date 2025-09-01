Pet groomer continues a Hamilton family tradition: small business owner

“It’s very important to me to follow in their footsteps,” Geisz said.

Carpenter Geisz had always been fascinated with grooming.

“I remember when I was 8 or 9 years old ... I was helping my grandma shave dogs in the garage,” she said. “I always had a passion for dogs.”

She had started professionally grooming with PetSmart, and then Pet Supply Plus. When the COVID pandemic happened, Carpenter Geisz started up her own business in her home, called Masters Touch Pet Grooming. She opened on Main Street, across from Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, and in the same location as Grooming with Lauren.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Earlier this spring, Carpenter Geisz said she was ready for more growth and a move, bringing on additional groomers.

“I wanted more open space, I wanted to add more groomers, and just make it more efficient for everybody,” she said, buying out Grooming with Lauren then moved the business to a plaza on the north side of Flub’s and the street from the West Side Little League complex.

Though she said her husband, Brandyn Geisz, manages the business side of the business, the name was strategic.

“We wanted something that would pop up on Google,” she said. “When you Google ‘grooming in Hamilton,’ Hamilton Pet Grooming Studios is going to pop up.”

And being from the community, the name felt right.

“I’ve always lived here, I was born here. I wanted to fit in with the community,” she said. “We want to be that groomer that everyone knows, everyone wants to bring their pets, everyone trusts.”

HOW TO CONTACT

Hamilton Pet Grooming Studios has varying hours of operations:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays

noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first Saturdays of the month (they’re closed the other Saturdays)

They are closed on Sundays and Mondays

To contact Hamilton Pet Grooming Studios, call 513-291-9493 or email Hamiltonpetstudio@gmail.com.