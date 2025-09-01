Pet groomer continues a Hamilton family tradition: small business owner

Alexis Carpenter Geisz is the owner of Hamilton Pet Grooming Studio, 1047 Eaton Ave., on the north side of Flub's and across Eaton Avenue from the West Side Little League complex. The pet grooming studio recently opened and is open Tuesday to Friday and the first Saturdays of the month. Hours vary.

Alexis Carpenter Geisz is the owner of Hamilton Pet Grooming Studio, 1047 Eaton Ave., on the north side of Flub's and across Eaton Avenue from the West Side Little League complex. The pet grooming studio recently opened and is open Tuesday to Friday and the first Saturdays of the month. Hours vary. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
Being a small business owner is in Alexis Carpenter Geisz’s blood.

The owner of Hamilton Pet Grooming Studio, which opened on June 1 at 1047 Eaton Ave. on the city’s west side, has several family members who are relatives, including her grandfather and dad who own Kelley and Carpenter Roofing and Sheet Metal and her aunt, who owns Chickpea Chicks.

“It’s very important to me to follow in their footsteps,” Geisz said.

Carpenter Geisz had always been fascinated with grooming.

“I remember when I was 8 or 9 years old ... I was helping my grandma shave dogs in the garage,” she said. “I always had a passion for dogs.”

She had started professionally grooming with PetSmart, and then Pet Supply Plus. When the COVID pandemic happened, Carpenter Geisz started up her own business in her home, called Masters Touch Pet Grooming. She opened on Main Street, across from Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, and in the same location as Grooming with Lauren.

Alexis Carpenter Geisz is the owner of Hamilton Pet Grooming Studio, 1047 Eaton Ave., on the north side of Flub's and across Eaton Avenue from the West Side Little League complex. The pet grooming studio recently opened and is open Tuesday to Friday and the first Saturday of the month. Hours vary. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Earlier this spring, Carpenter Geisz said she was ready for more growth and a move, bringing on additional groomers.

“I wanted more open space, I wanted to add more groomers, and just make it more efficient for everybody,” she said, buying out Grooming with Lauren then moved the business to a plaza on the north side of Flub’s and the street from the West Side Little League complex.

Though she said her husband, Brandyn Geisz, manages the business side of the business, the name was strategic.

“We wanted something that would pop up on Google,” she said. “When you Google ‘grooming in Hamilton,’ Hamilton Pet Grooming Studios is going to pop up.”

And being from the community, the name felt right.

“I’ve always lived here, I was born here. I wanted to fit in with the community,” she said. “We want to be that groomer that everyone knows, everyone wants to bring their pets, everyone trusts.”

HOW TO CONTACT

Hamilton Pet Grooming Studios has varying hours of operations:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays

noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first Saturdays of the month (they’re closed the other Saturdays)

They are closed on Sundays and Mondays

To contact Hamilton Pet Grooming Studios, call 513-291-9493 or email Hamiltonpetstudio@gmail.com.

