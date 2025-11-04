Hamilton gets just under $6M for road, infrastructure projects

“Together, these projects represent important steps in strengthening Hamilton’s infrastructure, promoting active transportation, and ensuring our city continues to move forward, both safely and efficiently,” the city said in a statement.

The Park Avenue road resurfacing project scheduled for 2026 is designed to improve the corridor from the High-Main Bridge to North B Street. This project will receive $800,000 in funding from OKI.

The North B Street at Rhea and Gordon avenues intersection improvements will also be funded. OKI is providing a grant of just under $4 million and is tied to the North Hamilton Crossing river crossing project. Plans for North Hamilton Crossing include a new four-lane bridge over the Great Miami River and an alternative route for the century-old Black Street Bridge, which will be transitioned into a pedestrian and bicycle bridge.

The RiversEdge to Black Street Trail Connection project will create a new connector to the concert venue. The project will link the Hamilton Beltline Trail to the Great Miami River Recreational Trail, providing a convenient and continuous path for walkers, runners and cyclists across the city’s expanding trail network. OKI funding is just more than $998,400.

Explore Click here for more Hamilton news

The record number of grants OKI approved supports 52 transportation projects, the largest, single-year funding award in its 61-year history.

“These transportation projects will improve mobility and safety for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians throughout our region,” said OKI Board President Josh Gerth.

Since 2018, OKI has awarded $448.7 million toward infrastructure projects as part of its annual federal prioritization program.

Other Butler County projects receiving funds include Butler County RTA bus replacements ($6 million), the Butler County Engineer’s Office for the second phase of a countywide signal upgrade project ($1.1 million), Monroe for the Ohio 63 signal upgrades ($1.5 million), Middletown for South University Boulevard repaving ($800,000), and Trenton for the Ohio 73 widening and resurfacing of Hamilton-Trenton Road ($428,000 and $800,000, respectively).