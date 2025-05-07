Fairfield man charged with assault of an officer can travel across Ohio border

Defense attorney Arthur Southard said his client is “doing all the right things” and has been working since being released from jail after spending months locked up.

“He just doesn’t want to run afoul of any condition of bond right now,” the attorney said.

Folkes had been in jail from early March until Haughey granted his OR bond in mid-April when Southard convinced the judge to release his client on his own recognizance. Part of his bond requirement was to wear a GPS monitor with restricted travel.

Folkes was arrested on Jan. 17 on charges of assault, strangulation and resisting arrest after he got into an altercation with Hamilton Police Officer James Carpenter.

The incident started as a traffic stop for a busted headlight and an inoperable license plate light on Ohio 4 near the Butler County Fairgrounds. According to the police report, the officer asked him to take a field sobriety test after sensing an odor similar to burning marijuana.

The officer attempted to place Folkes under arrest when he allegedly resisted and questioned Carpenter’s actions, according to a police report. A struggle ensued, including Folkes grabbing the officer’s radio and placing him in a chokehold.

Carpenter said Folkes had the call button pressed and yelled for “help” and was able to press the panic button. He eventually escaped and held Folkes at Taser-point until other officers arrived.

Folkes will be back in court on June 10.