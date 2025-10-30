Arius and Phos opens on Main Street in Hamilton

1 hour ago
Isaac Reed has opened Arius and Phos, a store specializing in apothecary botanica in Hamilton.

Reed spent the past year running the Witches Market, which he founded, and filling online orders for Arius and Phos until he was able to open his storefront.

His shop is an apothecary botanica, “which is more concerned about the spiritual.” With that, Reed said he encourages spiritual growth.

Reed carries religious items, from rosaries and candles for St. Raphael the Archangel and crucifixes, as well as crystals, more than 100 herbs and up to two dozen teas that are blended in-house.

Many of his products can be used for a variety of homeopathic remedies, including making any type of tincture or salve. Some people come in to buy them for metaphysical uses. Every Thursday on TikTok, Reed posts videos to educate people on the medicinal and metaphysical benefits of herbs.

Reed said many of his products can be found online, and online herb purchases is “risky,” but many of his products are unique to Arius and Phos, like specialized lotions and soaps with scents he created, including Twilight Pumpkin and four Harry Potter-themed scents representing the franchise’s Hogwarts Houses.

Arius and Phos is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Tuesdays, and on Nov. 9 and on Sundays after that, Reed will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

On Monday nights, they’ll be offering various types of classes for $10 per person, including a spell jar class and a banishment class. Attendees get after-hours shopping time and freebies. Call the store at 513-341-6211 to sign up.

