80-acre annexation to Lebanon approved by Warren County

The township approved the agreement, which was consistent with state law. The three acres will be used to support improved access to the Union Twp. cemetery off Columbia Road.

Brunka said the city’s future land plans calls for the new property to be developed as Industrial, which is the development pattern for business development and expansion. Brunka said the annexation and development are consistent with the city’s comprehensive master plan. He also said the property owner has been marketing the site for business development and expansion.

Officials said the next step in the process, the annexation will be reviewed and considered by Lebanon City Council. Once that is completed, officials said the 80 acres will be officially added to the city and detached from Union Twp.