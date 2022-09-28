80-acre annexation to Lebanon approved by Warren County

The city of Lebanon is on track to grow another 80 acres along Kingsview Drive that is adjacent to the city-owned Kingsview Business Park.
Warren County commissioners Tuesday approved the annexation of land from Union Twp. after getting approval from the township’s trustees.
Property owner Heather Byer last spring petitioned the city to annex her property in her efforts to obtain public safety and utility services for future development.
In the agreement with Union Twp., Lebanon will exchange three acres of city-owned property for 80 acres of privately owned land that is adjacent to the business park.
City Manager Scott Brunka previously said the land being transferred to the township is in the flood plain and has limited development potential.
The township approved the agreement, which was consistent with state law. The three acres will be used to support improved access to the Union Twp. cemetery off Columbia Road.
Brunka said the city’s future land plans calls for the new property to be developed as Industrial, which is the development pattern for business development and expansion. Brunka said the annexation and development are consistent with the city’s comprehensive master plan. He also said the property owner has been marketing the site for business development and expansion.
Officials said the next step in the process, the annexation will be reviewed and considered by Lebanon City Council. Once that is completed, officials said the 80 acres will be officially added to the city and detached from Union Twp.
