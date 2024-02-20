130-home plan near Heatherwoode approved by Springboro Planning Commission

A large housing subdivision proposed just east of Heatherwoode Golf Club has received approval on its final general plan from Springboro Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission approved the project last week and has sent its recommendation to Springboro City Council for consideration in March. City Planner Dan Boron said the 130-home subdivision is on located on 80 acres near the southwest corner of West Lower Springboro and Red Lion-Five Points roads.
The general residential Planned Unit Development plan submitted for review includes 130 single-family residential lots. Sixty-six of those are 6,760-square foot lots (52 feet wide and 130 feet deep), and 64 are 8,060-square feet (62 feet wide and 130 feet deep).
A multi-use trail is planned for public use along Red Lion-Five Points Road, extending through the development to West Lower Springboro Road, according to plans. This trail would eventually connect with a similar trail to the south in the Clearcreek Reserve West subdivision. The bike lane on West Lower Springboro Road would be extended to the east corporation boundary with development of the Bailey Farm.
Additional private trails are planned within the development, and all streets would have sidewalks as required by city code. The developer’s general plan includes 45.36 acres of open space, or 55% of the subject property land area. This includes a proposal for a common area including a playground and trails around an existing pond. A significant portion of this area is defined as the floodway and floodplain of Clear Creek.
M/I Homes of Cincinnati is the developer of this residential project.
