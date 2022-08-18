Spooky Nook edges closer to opening sports complex side

Combined Shape Caption Crews work to install the turf playing field at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Crews work to install the turf playing field at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Hamilton project is a $165 million redevelopment of the former Champion Mill paper mill ― which closed in 2012 ― that bisects North B Street.

Spooky Nook site preparation started in mid-2019, and steel construction began in mid-2020. The project was to be completed sometime in 2021, but strong winds in March 2021 toppled a steel structure that was to house an indoor turf for field sports, like football, field hockey, and soccer.

The facility is expected to be fully online in 2023.

A lot of the pieces of the project are expected to be completed between now and later this fall, such as second locations of Hamilton businesses, like Municipal Brew Works. Bender said the outdoor turf field was completed earlier this week, and they have “started promoting the presale of our fitness center, which is expected to be fully open to members this November.”

The Spooky Nook Sports Fitness Center will be 65,000 square feet, and activities include cardio, free weights, indoor track, basketball court, pickleball courts and spin bikes.

Starting on the morning of Sept. 10, Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will have outdoor yoga on the turf field. It’s a ticketed event by donation and proceeds to support the Hamilton Community Foundation.