Spooky Nook edges closer to opening sports complex side

The mechanics lien levied against part of the Spooky Nook at Champion Mill property was lifted last week, and the $165 million project moves closer to the opening of its sports complex.
On July 19, two subsidiaries of the Jurgensen Company filed mechanics lien affidavits with the Butler County Recorder’s Office, saying Spooky Nook owed them money for work performed at 611 N. B St. The Melvin Stone Company and Valley Asphalt Corporation issued liens valued at $5,815 and $27,054, respectively for what they claimed was for “labor, work, and materials.”
Spooky Nook spokesperson Mackenzie Bender confirmed the liens have been removed, and “we’re excited about the continued progress as we get closer to opening the sports complex.”
The liens, which were placed against the property owned by the Butler County Port Authority, were lifted on Aug. 9, according to documents filed with the county recorder.
The liens were against Spooky Nook’s Mill 1, the 600,000-square-foot multi-event and sports complex on the west side of North B Street that’s scheduled to be operational by September. Mill 1, also known as Spooky Nook Sports, is on the east side of North B Street. Mill 2 is where the Champion Mill Conference Center and the Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill are located.
The Hamilton project is a $165 million redevelopment of the former Champion Mill paper mill ― which closed in 2012 ― that bisects North B Street.
Spooky Nook site preparation started in mid-2019, and steel construction began in mid-2020. The project was to be completed sometime in 2021, but strong winds in March 2021 toppled a steel structure that was to house an indoor turf for field sports, like football, field hockey, and soccer.
The facility is expected to be fully online in 2023.
A lot of the pieces of the project are expected to be completed between now and later this fall, such as second locations of Hamilton businesses, like Municipal Brew Works. Bender said the outdoor turf field was completed earlier this week, and they have “started promoting the presale of our fitness center, which is expected to be fully open to members this November.”
The Spooky Nook Sports Fitness Center will be 65,000 square feet, and activities include cardio, free weights, indoor track, basketball court, pickleball courts and spin bikes.
Starting on the morning of Sept. 10, Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will have outdoor yoga on the turf field. It’s a ticketed event by donation and proceeds to support the Hamilton Community Foundation.
