JOBS: Amazon is now hiring at its CVG Air Hub

Closer to Dayton: Amazon said on May 11 it plans to open a fulfillment center in Union. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create nearly 1,500 new, full-time jobs that pay at least $15 per hour and provide benefits to Amazon employees from their first day on the job, the company said. Amazon employs 41,000 people in Ohio and 18,000 in Kentucky.

Amazon Air has been building a 798,000-square-foot sorting center at CVG. The hub, which is on the south side of the airport campus, will open later this year.

Amazon Air photo

All Amazon employees at the site, full-or part-time, receive a $17.50 hourly minimum wage and benefits that start on the first day of employment, as well as a sign-on bonus up to $2,000, according to Amazon.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of our operations and we’re thrilled to start hiring at our state-of-the-art facility,” Mike Flannery, director of regional operations for Amazon Air, said in a release from Amazon. “Amazon creates great jobs that provide industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits that start on day one, in a safe, innovative work environment where people can grow their careers.”

Amazon said it built a ramp for aircraft parking, vehicle parking lots and a sortation building, as well as “improvements” to local roads.

This project involves a total estimated $1.5 billion investment in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.