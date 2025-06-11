2025 Mustang Club of America National Show to happen over 3 days in West Chester Twp.

This is the first time the national show will be in West Chester, and it will have more than 100 judges from around the country. The last time the show was in the region was in Cincinnati over 40 years ago.

“This car show is a great way to see a large variety of Mustang models in one location, learn about the history of the vehicle, and spend some time exploring while enjoying music, local foods, craft vendors, and more. Plus, it’s free to attend,” Kocher said.

The event will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 27 and June 28 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 29. The public is invited to attend, and there is no admission fee. The show will feature more than 350 cars, prize raffles, craft vendors, food trucks, a live DJ and presentations inside the school.

Original Mustangs, known as the 64 ½ Mustangs from 1964, will be on display, as will cars of all years and present-day models. Several hundred clubs representing the majority of the U.S. as well as Canada will participate in the event.

In addition to the cars on display, John Clor with Ford Performance will give a presentation.

Donald Farr, the editor of Mustang Times magazine, will give a presentation and sign copies of his new book, the Ford-licensed “Mustang: 60 Years.” Farr has been inducted into the Mustang Club of America’s Mustang Hall of Fame and the Mustang Owners’ Museum Hall of Fame.

Cox First Media automotive writers Jimmy Dinsmore and Jim Halderman will give a presentation about the life of Gale Halderman, the founder of the Halderman Barn Museum in Tipp City.

Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications for Travel Butler County said there are so many one-of-a-kind and unique experiences to enjoy in Butler County. From museums to antique malls, to foodie experiences, parks to relax and recharge, and even a classic drive-in movie theatre.

For trip inspiration or planning assistance, check out travelbutlercounty.com or call Travel Butler County at 513-860-4194.

“We hope that 2025 Mustang Club of America National Mustang Show guests have a great time at the event, enjoy their time exploring Butler County’s incredible communities, and ultimately think of Butler County as a destination they’d like to make a return trip to,” said Rawlinson.

The Queen City Mustangers Club is based locally in West Chester, and it has been in existence for 20 years. Typically, the Queen City Mustangers host their own annual show at Lakota West High School, which benefits local charities.

MORE DETAILS

What: 2025 Mustang Club of America National Mustang Show

When: June 27-29

Where: Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd. West Chester Twp.

More: https://queencitymustangers.com/2025-national-show/