Week 5 roundup: Hamilton hands Mason first loss

Hamilton's Malik Verdon carries the ball in for a touchdown against Princeton on August 28, 2020 at Virgil Schwarm Stadium in Hamilton. Big Blue handed Mason its first loss of the season Friday night. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Sports | 9 minutes ago

Malik Verdon scored on an 18-yard run with 4:18 to play Friday night to lift Hamilton to a 12-7 Greater Miami Conference win over previously unbeaten Mason.

Erik Rios added two field goals (40 and 37 yards) for the Big Blue (3-2 overall and in the GMC).

Hamilton limited Mason (4-1, 4-1 GMC) to 173 total yards.

Lakota East 23, Fairfield 21: Trevor Hoffmann’s 20-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Thunderhawks past the Indians in GMC play.

TJ Kathman tossed a pair of TD passes and Josh Thornhill added a 51-yard TD run for East (2-3 overall, 2-2 GMC).

Thornhill’s TD at the 6:08 mark of the third put the Thunderhawks up 20-0.

Fairfield scored three straight TDs to take a 21-20 lead with 2:37 to play. Ki’Arran Love scored on a pair of 3-yard TD runs and tossed a 54-yard TD pass to Trent Stephenson.

The Indians fell to 1-4 overall and 1-4 GMC.

OTHER SCORES

Mount Healthy 34, Talawanda 0

