Week 5 roundup: Hamilton hands Mason first loss

Thornhill’s TD at the 6:08 mark of the third put the Thunderhawks up 20-0.

Fairfield scored three straight TDs to take a 21-20 lead with 2:37 to play. Ki’Arran Love scored on a pair of 3-yard TD runs and tossed a 54-yard TD pass to Trent Stephenson.

The Indians fell to 1-4 overall and 1-4 GMC.

OTHER SCORES

Mount Healthy 34, Talawanda 0