WURZELBACHER, Patricia "Patty"



Age 78, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on May 5, 2021, at her home. She is survived by her son, Curtis (Cindy) Wurzelbacher; two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Benjamin; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1 pm until the time of the funeral service at 3 pm. Online condolences and full obituary at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

