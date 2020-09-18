WELCH, Charles H. "Charlie" Charles H. "Charlie" Welch, age 94 of Harrison, Ohio, (New Baltimore) passed away on September 16, 2020. He was born in Hixon, Tennessee, on May 6, 1926, the son of George and Lotha Welch. On October 6, 1946, he married Nellie Wilson in Rossville, Georgia, and she preceded him in death in 2012. Charles actively served in WWII in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946. He served on the U.S.S New Jersey and was deployed in South Pacific Theater. He was a founding member and president of Welch Sand and Gravel Inc. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias Mill Lodge and the Snow Masons Masonic Lodge. Charles was affiliated with the Middle Valley First Baptist Church in Hixson, Tennessee. He is survived by his three children, James (Suzanne) Welch, Ronnie (Jean) Welch, and June (Ronald) Coffman; grandchildren, Kim Welch, Karen Williams, Danny Welch, Tammy Hollander, Kelly Tinder and Whitney Moore; Eleven great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2:00 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Venice Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd. Ste. 221, Columbus OH 43220 or Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

