Suazo, Sostenes

It is with great pride that we celebrate the life and love of Sostenes Fermin Suazo, and in sadness announce his passing. He passed peacefully surrounded by his immediate family on 29 August, 2021. Sostenes, or "Suaz" as he was affectionately known by many, was born on February 14, 1936, in Ignacio, Colorado. Born to



Francisco and Carmen Suazo, he was raised with a strong work ethic. Throughout his early years in Abiquiu and Espanola, New Mexico, he worked numerous jobs. In 1953 his parents moved the family to Albuquerque to allow him to



attend the University of New Mexico. This allowed Sostenes to complete his studies in Mechanical Engineering and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC). Upon graduation, a backlog of training allowed him to move to Los Angeles and work as an engineer with Lockheed on the F-4 fighter



program until the Air Force called him.



Commissioned in 1958, Sostenes earned his USAF Navigator wings where he navigated multiple airframes around the world, accumulating over 5200 hours of flight time. He served distinctively during the Vietnam War on the AC-130 Gunship earning two Distinguished Flying Cross's and multiple Air Medals. His service in the Special Operations community gave him experience with combat drones which helped pave the way back to serving in an engineering and leadership capacity - his true career interest. Yet, Sostenes was most proud of earning the Meritorious Service Medal for his extensive contributions to the C-5A Special Projects Office. Sostenes retired in 1980 as a Lieutenant Colonel however he continued serving as a defense contractor for another 24 years where he made



numerous positive impacts on people and multiple strategic projects.



At home Sostenes loved working in the yard and on the house, building things in his wood shop, and restoring and maintaining automobiles. He passed that love onto his sons - a gift unlike any other. That love culminated in one of his greatest joys, volunteering at the National Museum of the United States Air Force Restoration Hangar. Furthermore, Sostenes graciously gave his time, energy, and spirit to numerous other causes. As an active member of St. Luke's the Evangelist Church he served as a Parish Council Member, Lector, Leisure Club President, and Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council No. 7981. He was a Boy Scout Master, Treasurer for the Air Force Navigators and Observers Association, Distinguished Flying Cross Association member. He didn't just join or volunteer, he served to make a difference.



Throughout his life, career and charity, Sostenes was - first and foremost - a dedicated husband, father, brother, son, and friend who was guided by God's love and wisdom. Through acceptance of humanity, he humbly sought to pass on God's love and wisdom to his family and friends through example and humor.



Sostenes is survived by his wife of 53 years, Thomasine, his sons Scott and Doug, his grandsons Connor and Jack, Scott's wife Barbara Delaney, Doug's wife Celeste, and sister Linda Suazo.



Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 9 am to 10:30 am at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will take place on Tuesday at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Sostenes' name to Hospice of Dayton, St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Beavercreek, Ohio, or to the United States Air Force Museum. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

