RAMEY, Anjelica Marie



Age 27 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born on May 26, 1993, to James Ramey and Geneva Hamilton. She is preceded in death by her father, her brother Jonathan and her daughter Aaliyah. She is survived by her Mother, her children, Jennifer, Bonnie, Dominic, Connor and Stella, her siblings James,



Anthony, Stephen, Andrew, Jesse, Joey, Billy, Bobby and Morgan, her grandmother, Ruth Ann Ramey and her grandparents Hope and Randall Hamilton. The family will have



private care for Anjelica and will have a memorial service for family and friends at a later date.


