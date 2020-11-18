KLEMANN, Rosemary



Rosemary Klemann age 84, of Richmond, IN, died November 10, 2020, at The Springs of Richmond.



She was born February 5, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, to Joseph and Thelma Moul Campbell. Rosemary was a 1954 graduate of Springfield Catholic Central High School. In Springfield, Rosemary was an employee at the Olan Mills Portrait Studios. In Richmond, she was active in her parish church, St. Andrew with choir, the soup kitchen. visiting the sick at Reid Health and the Richmond State Hospital. She also was a teacher's aide at Hibberd Elementary School. Rosemary especially enjoyed playing golf with her husband. Most of all she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.



Survivors include her husband: Ronald Gene Klemann whom she married September 3, 1971; one daughter: Viola Marie Caywood; one son: Daniel Joseph Klemann; grandson: Stewart Alan Guthrie; sisters: Sarah (Leslie) Lorentz of Cheyenne, WY, and Christine (William) Webster of Meridian, MS; in-laws: Janet Campbell and George Henderson; along with a host of nieces and nephews and their children. Deceased siblings include: Marjorie Cauley, Joan Henderson, Anne Fahey, John and Daniel Campbell.



There is no public service. Interment will be in St. Andrews Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.



