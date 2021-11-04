KIRK, Baylor C.



Age 97 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully October 29, 2021. Baylor was born in Lee County, Virginia, to the late John and Lula (Parsons) Kirk. A proud WWII Veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served on board the USS Loy DE160/APD56 from 1943-1946. Baylor was an electrician at Harlan Hospital in Kentucky and moved his family to Ohio in 1965 to work for Frigidaire/GM Engine Plant with over 30 years of service



before retiring as a member of IUE Local 801. He was a member of the former East Dayton Baptist Church now the Church at Eastmont. Baylor was a Master Mason with over 60 years of dedication, a member of Knollwood Lodge #774 and Antioch Shrine. Baylor volunteered at the United States National Air Force Museum for 17 years, at Soin Medical Center, was the "2015 Head Kernel" of the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival and a member of the American Legion. He was very much a "Family Man" who loved his family and the time he spent with them. A loyal husband, dedicated father, loving Papaw and friend, you could find no better. We were blessed! He is preceded in death by his sister Elma Daugherty. Baylor is survived by his wife of 63 years, Clarice, children: Tina (Paul) Bailey, Randy (Nicole) Kirk, Shelia (Rick) Lawrenson, and Patty (Mike) Noguera, grandchildren: Jeremy (Nikki), Justin, Scott, Suzette, Jason, Denise, Celeste and Steve, a host of great-grandchildren including papaw's pride and joy Hunter and Stella Bailey, his sister Carrie Poteet, special sister-in-law



Geraldine Field, a host of nieces and nephews and special friends Tracie (Chris) Barrett and Carol Rieder. Family to



receive friends Friday, November 5, 2021, from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; with service to follow. Burial at Valley View Memorial Gardens Noon, Monday, November 8, 2021. Memorial contributions to Shriner's Children's Hospital or charity of your choice.

