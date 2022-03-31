

HUNT, Karen Hazel





Karen Hazel Hunt hated obituaries, visitations, and anything that was in the spirit of mourning. Karen loved celebrating a life well-lived, and hers was certainly that beginning onJanuary 8, 1944. Her strength, insight, and resilience inspired so many people that she was often the first call others made when they needed advice and support. She was a strong,feisty, sassy, smart, savvy, and beautiful lady who unfailingly gave to all she knew. Once she made up her mind, that was that, and she could not be stopped- just ask anyone who tried to sway her otherwise. Karen unfailingly always gave toothers, and expected nothing in return but love. And she was indeed loved by so many. Her last gift was herself to theIndiana University School of Medicine's Anatomical EducationProgram on March 25, 2022, so future medical professionals can learn from her life, and apply those lessons to help others indefinitely. While she leaves her two daughters Staci Hunt (Ramsey) and Eryn Hunt, sister Cindy Rich, brother Ed Koehler, grandsons Nate, Zach, and Aaron (AJ) Ramsey along with many other adoring family members to miss and celebrate her here, she rejoins her husband of 45 years, Tom Hunt, her brothers Dick and Chuck Koehler, and parents Charles and Margaret Koehler for quite the party in Heaven. In lieu of services, a celebration of Karen's life will be held for friends and family on a later date.