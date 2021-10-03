DUNNIGAN, Jerome F. "Jerry"



Age 85, of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Jerry was born August 20, 1936, to the late Richard and Julia (Vickers) Dunnigan in Dayton, OH, where he proudly lived his entire life. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1954 and immediately went to work for Frigidaire. Jerry eventually retired from General Motors at the early age of 60 after 45 years of service. He was a devote Catholic and member of Emmanuel Church. He was also a long-time and active member at his favorite place, "The Milton Athletic Club" since 1964. Jerry was a loyal fan of UD Flyer Basketball and section 203 in the UD Arena will miss him. He enjoyed boating, golfing, and having his evening beer while watching sports on TV. Jerry loved his home on Talowood and could often be seen cutting his grass. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Sylvia; brother, Michael Dunnigan; and sister, Maureen Cremeans. He is survived by children, Dr. Michele (Scott) Johnson and Jennifer (Dr. Bill) Fenton; grandchildren, Erin and Alex Johnson, Grace and Charlie Fenton; brother Tom (Faye) Dunnigan; sisters, Julia Ellington and Patricia Dunnigan; sister-in-law, Carol Dunnigan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 9 from 9:00am-10:00am at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton 45402, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00am. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to Emmanuel Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



