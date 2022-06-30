COPPOCK, Kevin M.



Age 58, born November 23, 1963, in Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Atrium Medical Center on Saturday, June 25, 2022, after battling a long illness. Kevin was a life-long resident of Middletown. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1982, later attending the University of Cincinnati. Kevin had a career of over 30 years as a nurse at Middletown Regional Hospital, Atrium Medical Center and Davita Dialysis Center, all in Middletown. Kevin loved live theater and performed in several professional shows. Kevin leaves behind his mother, Ruth Imfeld of Middletown; three brothers, Ernie Coppock of Apex, North Carolina, Randy (Barbara) Coppock of Middletown, and Daryl (Laura) Coppock of Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Charles Imfeld. Kevin also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews from many states. Kevin is also survived by a close group of dear friends who provided great happiness in life and comfort to him, especially in these recent difficult times. Thank you, Bob. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Services will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Woodside Chapel with Rev. Michelle Terry officiating, followed by interment in Section 17 in Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Atrium Medical Center Foundation in Kevin's name, honoring the quality of care given to him. Arrangement by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

