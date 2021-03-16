COCHRAN, JOHN

COCHRAN, Sr., John D.



70, of South Charleston, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in SOIN Medical Center. John was born May 8, 1950, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Jack D. and Marjorie (Fraley) Cochran. He was an Automotive Technician for many years, and loved cars, motorcycles and hunting



with his grandsons. Survivors include his wife, Teresa; three children, Michael (Jessica) Cochran, Eric (Lisa) Fain and Todd (Jaymie) Fain; nine grandchildren, Eric (Emily) Fain, Jr., Brittany Fain, Tyler Fain, Cori Fain, Ethan Cochran, Riley Fain, Sophie Fain, Lela Cochran and Todd Fain, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley "Woo Woo" Fain and Adaline Fain; two siblings, Ladora Melick and Rodney (Donna) Cochran; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, John D. Cochran, Jr. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

