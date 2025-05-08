Robert Prevost of the United States is named Pope Leo XIV

The first U.S. pope didn’t use English in his first speech

His choice of languages reflects his “pastoral care,” said Prof. Bruce Morrill of Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

“First and foremost his office is bishop of Rome,” Morrill said after the American pope initially spoke Italian, then switched to the Spanish he used in decades spent ministering in Peru.

“The conventional wisdom was that there would not be an American pope because of geopolitical implications,” said Morrill, a Jesuit priest.

Morrill also noted that Leo XIII issued the first modern encyclical on modern social justice, about workers’ protections. So choosing the name Leo XIV suggests the new pontiff’s priorities: “This is a man also very concerned about the church serving the greater social needs of the world,” Morrill said.

Spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians welcomes the new Roman Catholic Church leader

“I greet the new Pope, the new Bishop of Rome, with great brotherly love in Christ and great expectations,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew told the Associated Press Thursday at an event in Athens. He said he’ll be in Rome for the pope’s enthronement.

Reflecting on his longstanding cooperation with Pope Francis, Bartholomew expressed hope for continued progress in Catholic-Orthodox relations. He and Francis collaborated on global challenges including climate change, migration and the impact of technological change. They also hoped to end a centuries-old dispute by finding a common date to celebrate Easter.

“I hope that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV will be a dear brother and collaborator ... for unity of the whole Christian family and for the benefit of the whole of humankind,” he said.

Spanish prime minister congratulates ‘the entire Catholic church’

Pedro Sánchez cheered the election of Pope Leo XIV, saying in a post on X: “May your pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defense of human rights in a world in need of hope and unity.”

The Bushes are delighted over an American pope

Former U.S. President George W. Bush said he and his wife, Laura, are “delighted” to congratulate former Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election to become pope.

“This an historic and hopeful moment for Catholics in America and for the faithful around the world,” Bush said in a statement. “We join those praying for the success of Pope Leo XIV as he prepares to lead the Catholic church, serve the neediest, and share God’s love.”

Pope Francis clearly had his eye on Prevost

In many ways, Francis saw Prevost as his heir apparent. But there had long been a taboo against electing a pontiff from a country whose geopolitical power loomed so large in the secular sphere. Prevost, a Chicago native, was seemingly eligible because he’s also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.

His selection is also enormously significant because of its potential impact on the future of the U.S. Catholic Church, which has been badly divided between conservatives and progressives. With Prevost’s help at the help of the bishop vetting office, Francis embarked on a 12-year project to rein in the traditionalists in the United States, which is terrifically important to the global church financially.

What significance might the name Leo have for a pope?

Robert Prevost, a missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru before taking over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, chose Leo XIV for his papal name.

Leo XIII, an Italian who led the church from 1878 to 1903, softened Catholicism’s confrontational stance toward modernity — especially science and politics — and laid the foundation for modern Catholic social thought, most famously with his 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, which addressed workers’ rights and capitalism.

The name “is a deep sign of commitment to social issues. I think it is going to be exciting to see a different kind of American Catholicism in Rome,’’ said Natalia Imperatori-Lee, the chair of religious studies at Manhattan University in the Bronx.

Trump says ‘it’s such an honor for our country’

Trump spoke to reporters outside the West Wing, saying that for the new pope to be American, “What greater honor can there be?”

“We’re a little bit surprised and we’re happy,” Trump added.

US Secretary of State sends his greetings

Marco Rubio, a Catholic, issued a statement expressing his “heartfelt congratulations” to the new pope during “a moment of profound significance” for the church.

“The papacy carries a sacred and solemn responsibility,” Rubio’s message said. “May the Holy Spirit impart wisdom, strength, and grace as he shepherds the Church. The United States looks forward to deepening our enduring relationship with the Holy See with the first American pontiff.”

A new pope sends greetings to his faithful in Peru

Speaking from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica for the first time as pope, Leo XIV addressed in Spanish the people of Chiclayo, which sits sits just 9 miles (14 km) away from Peru’s northern Pacific coast and is among the country’s most populous cities.

“Greetings... to all of you, and in particular, to my beloved diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their bishop, shared their faith,” he said.

What is a core value for Augustinian priests?

A religious order is a community of Catholics — which can include priests, nuns, monks and even lay people — dedicated to a particular type of mission and spirituality. A core value for the Order of St. Augustine that the new pope belongs to is to “live together in harmony, being of one mind and one heart on the way to God.”

Pope Francis was the first pope from the Jesuit religious order ever, and the first in more than a century and a half to come from any religious order. The previous one was Gregory XVI (1831-1846), a Camaldolese monk. In all, 34 of the 266 popes have belonged to religious orders — and six of them before Leo XIV were Augustinians, according to America, a Jesuit magazine.

The idea of a US pontiff was taboo. Prevost overcame it

Pope Francis brought Prevost, a Chicago native, to the Vatican in 2023 to lead the office that vets bishop nominations, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church.

He kept a low public profile in Rome, but was well known to the men who count. Significantly, he presided over one of the most revolutionary reforms Francis made, when he added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations to forward to the pope. In early 2025, Francis again showed his esteem by appointing Prevost to the most senior rank of cardinals.

Back in Prevost’s old diocese in Chiclayo, Peru, the Rev. Fidel Purisaca Vigil said Prevost would have breakfast with his fellow priests after saying his prayers each day. “No matter how many problems he has, he maintains good humor and joy,” Purisaca said in an email.

The pope’s first words

“Peace be with you all. Dear brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God. I too would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts to reach your families to all people everywhere to all the earth: peace be with you.”

Cathedral bells ring out in Lima, Peru

Prevost’s election as pope is swelling the pride of Peruvians.

“For us Peruvians, it is a source of pride that this is a pope who represents our country,” said elementary school teacher Isabel Panez, who happened to be near the cathedral in Peru’s capital when the news was announced. “We would like him to visit us here in Peru.”

Trump congratulates new pope

The U.S. president posted his reaction on his Truth Social social media platform.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

New pope led order dedicated to the poor and service

The new pope was formerly the prior general, or leader, of the Order of St. Augustine, formed in the 13th century as a community of “mendicant” friars dedicated to poverty, service and evangelization.

The order’s requirements and ethos are traced to the fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

The order works in about 50 countries, according to its website, promoting a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others.

Pope Leo XIV’s first message: Peace and dialogue ‘without fear’

In his first words, Pope Leo XIV, history’s first American pope Robert Prevost, said “Peace be with you.”

From the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, he recalled that he was an Augustinian priest, but a Christian above all, and a bishop, “so we can all walk together.”

He spoke in Italian and then switched to Spanish, recalling his many years spent as a missionary and then archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru.

The voting cardinals look over the crowd

The voting cardinals now fill the four balconies that flank the flag-draped balcony where Pope Leo XIV will speak. Many — including several who had been identified as possible contenders — seem joyful as they look over the crowd below.

Robert Prevost is elected the first American pope in history

Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.

A new pope’s last moments before emerging to a global role

The new pope, whoever he is, should now be donning his papal vestments in the so-called “Room of Tears.” It is thus named due to the emotional weight of the moment and the responsibility ahead.

People in the crowd continue to scream “Viva il papa!” as they remain suspended in time in huge anticipation.

One cardinal’s hometown ‘mystery’

Three friends in Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s hometown of Schiavon clinked their glasses in an Italian salute when the white smoke went up in St. Peter’s Square. “We hope it’s him,” said Mariano Vialetto, over an aperitivo in Caffè Centrale. “We have our fingers crossed.”

Morgan Zaetta was more sure: “It’s him, it’s him.”

Then the bells rang in the church, St. Margherita — only the sacristan says it wasn’t he who rang them and doesn’t know who did.

“It wasn’t me,” said Angelo Cisotto, adding no one was in the bell tower and they could not be rung by remote.

“It’s a mystery,” he said. Asked if it could be a sign: “We hope, we hope.’’

Trump saw the smoke

President Donald Trump was asked about the white smoke signaling that a new pope had been chosen. He offered little immediate reaction.

“I saw the smoke but I haven’t seen the pope,” Trump told reporters on his way out of a White House event with military mothers.

A last quiet moment before the excitement

A few minutes before the white smoke, a small seagull chick appeared near the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Alongside the chick were two larger seagulls, almost as if they were a family. Just as the mother was feeding the chick, the chimney began to smoke.

Older cardinals who didn’t participate in the conclave rush out to the square

These cardinals lined up as military bands played the Italian and Holy See national anthems.

Spotted in the crowd were American Cardinals Sean O’Malley and Donald Wuerl, both of whom are over 80 and didn’t vote.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP