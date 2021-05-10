AGs, including Ohio’s, urge Facebook to drop ‘Instagram for kids’ proposal

Facebook in a statement Monday said it is exploring Instagram for kids to give parents more control over what children who already are online are exposed to, will make every effort to protect children, and will not show advertising on the platform.

“We are developing these experiences in consultation with experts in child development, child safety and mental health, and privacy advocates," the company said. “We also look forward to working with legislators and regulators, including the nation’s attorneys general.”

Facebook also pointed out that it is a founding sponsor of the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital, launched in March to study the effects of digital technology on kids' “brains, bodies, and behaviors."

The effort of the attorneys general is backed by Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood.

“Facebook faces a critical choice: will they plow ahead with their ill-conceived plan to ensnare young children, or will they listen to the growing chorus of parents, experts, advocates, lawmakers and regulators who are telling them that an Instagram kids’ site will undermine young children’s healthy development and right to privacy?” Executive Director Josh Golin said in a statement.

Facebook faced similar criticism in 2017 when it launched the Messenger Kids app, touted as a way for children to chat with family members and friends approved by parents.