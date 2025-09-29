What happens to Social Security benefits during a government shutdown?

Explore Thousands of area workers face uncertainty as government nears shutdown deadline

What happens

If you are in the process of applying for benefits or renewing your benefits, you could see long delays, especially if your application requires manual review.

Existing benefits, however, will continue to be paid.

Why?

This is because programs like Social Security checks, VA medical care and Medicare coverage are considered “mandatory” spending, meaning they are required by law.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury says that money for these programs has already been sent to the specific agency’s accounts, and is sent out from there.