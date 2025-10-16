West Chester teen traveling 100 mph on I-75 arrested after chase, crash in Miami Twp.

He is being held on preliminary failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, speed and failure to leave assured cleared distance ahead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No other injuries were reported.

Just after 4:10 a.m. a trooper from OSHP’s Hamilton post on regular patrol noted a 2012 Hyundai Sonata traveling 113 mph in a 65 mph on Interstate 75 North in Liberty Twp.

The trooper activated their lights and sirens while catching up to the Hyundai. The trooper was behind the car near Ohio 73, but the teen failed to stop, resulting in a chase, according to OSHP.

The teen took exit 41 and reportedly failed to stop for a red light while turning left onto Austin Boulevard.

While at the intersection for Austin Boulevard and Wood Rood/Byers Road, he hit the back of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, according to OSHP.

The Chevrolet was stopped at a red light in the left turn lane to travel south onto Wood Road.

Troopers from the Hamilton post are continuing to investigate.