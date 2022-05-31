Victim identified in jet ski fatal at Caesar Creek Lake

Donnell Jordan, 31, of Erie, Pa., was reportedly riding on a jet ski at Caesar Creek Lake on Sunday afternoon when he was thrown off. Witnesses reported the jet skier hit a wave and was thrown from his watercraft. The coroner’s office said Jordan died at the scene. Media reports say that Jordan was wearing a life jacket at the time.

An autopsy of Jordan’s body was scheduled for Tuesday at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. No other information was available Tuesday morning.