Vice President Vance to speak at Naval Academy graduation

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2025 graduation and commissioning ceremony on May 23.
The event is at 9 a.m. in Annapolis. It is not open to the public but will be streamed on YouTube.
The Middletown native served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a military journalist for fours and reached the rank of corporal. His decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, according to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Vance graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He was elected to the U.S. Senate before becoming vice president.
