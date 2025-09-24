New U.S. Air Force fitness test to include 2-mile run

Explore Department of Defense memo proposes sweeping reorganization of acquisition work

The new standards reimplement a scored body composition component using the current waist-to-height ratio program and introduces a two-mile run, up from the previous 1.5 miles, the Air Force said.

According to an earlier Air Force explanation, waist-to-height ratio measurements gauge “excess fat distribution in the abdominal region and is calculated by dividing waist circumference by height.”

“Excess fat distribution in the abdominal region is associated with increased health risk,” the Air Force said in 2023.

Additionally, service members will be required to take the assessment every six months regardless of previous scores.

The updated scored components, to include body composition, and increased testing frequency, introduce “a more challenging physical fitness assessment to better gauge the fitness of the force,” the service said.

“These fitness changes are about having a healthy, ready force prepared to meet today’s mission and the demands of the future fight,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin. “The updated model reflects our high standards for fitness and ensures our airmen have the tools they need to protect their long-term health.”

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the Air Force said it will pause all fitness testing to transition to the updated program.

The Air Force will then begin testing on the new standards on March 1, 2026 — but only in a “diagnostic” fashion through Aug. 31, to give airmen time to adapt to the new standards, the service said.

Then, beginning Sept. 1 next year, the Air Force will resume official, scored testing under the new standards.

Scoring will be based on a 100-point scoring system across four categories:

Cardiorespiratory (50)

Waist-to-Height Ratio (20)

Muscle Strength (15)

Muscle Core Endurance (15)

The changes should not be a surprise. Leaders have been talking of updating the tests for some time.