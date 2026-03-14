Trenton woman, Cincinnati teen dead in 2-vehicle Warren County crash

Crews responded to reports of a fatal vehicle crash around 10 p.m. on State Route 741, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sougstad was traveling in a 2019 Tesla Model 3 south on State Route 741 and went left of center, hitting Smith’s 2020 GMC Terrain coming north.

The Tesla then traveled off the west side of the roadway and the GMC traveled off the east side of the roadway.

State Route 741 between Hamilton Road and State Route 63 was shut down for several hours for cleanup and removal, according to the patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.