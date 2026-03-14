Breaking: Three Ohio airmen killed in refueling crash

Trenton woman, Cincinnati teen dead in 2-vehicle Warren County crash

A generic photo of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. / STAFF

A generic photo of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. / STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Turtlecreek Twp.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the two people killed as Dylan Sougstad, 17, of Cincinnati, and Chastity Smith, 53, of Trenton, who both died at the scene.

Crews responded to reports of a fatal vehicle crash around 10 p.m. on State Route 741, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sougstad was traveling in a 2019 Tesla Model 3 south on State Route 741 and went left of center, hitting Smith’s 2020 GMC Terrain coming north.

The Tesla then traveled off the west side of the roadway and the GMC traveled off the east side of the roadway.

State Route 741 between Hamilton Road and State Route 63 was shut down for several hours for cleanup and removal, according to the patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
More than 10,000 without power into Saturday after strong winds hit the...
2
Preble County clerk of courts leaves post early following theft...
3
Ohio education board names new state superintendent
4
Ohio bill named after Katelyn Markham aims to end statute of...
5
Facing losses of nearly $16B, Honda to cancel new U.S.-built EV models

About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.