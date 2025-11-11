Top vote-getter in Franklin council race takes seat early

He was sworn in at the start of Monday’s meeting to fill the unexpired term of longtime Councilman Denny Centers, who retired from office Sept. 15 after 25 years of service. His term ends Dec. 31.

Mayor Brent Centers, who is the son of Denny Centers, said the council postponed filling the seat because they did not want to possibly influence the election, a move Warren County Board of Elections Director Brian Sleeth commended.

Roberts started his career in the city of Franklin in the parks department. He now works for the city of Mason in the public works department. He is a Franklin Pee Wee football volunteer and has served on its board.

“Franklin has given so much to me and my family, and now it’s time for me to give back by helping our city move forward in the right direction with transparency, accountability and a focus on community first,” Roberts said.

Roberts and his wife, Morgan, are parents to a son and daughter.

Another newcomer, Robert Dale Lipps Jr., came in second place with 22% of the vote. Incumbent candidate Michael Aldridge was re-elected to his sixth term and was in the top three with 21% of the vote.

Incumbent candidate Matt Wilcher garnered 19% of the vote but was not re-elected. Rounding out the candidates was David M. Hopper with 12% of the vote, according to final, unofficial returns.

City annexes 10 acres

Franklin City Council on Monday voted to approve the annexation of 10 acres into the city from Franklin Twp.

The annexation supports Modula’s $36 million expansion to double capacity and consolidate operations at its North American operations base at 5000 Commerce Center Drive in Franklin, which is visible from Interstate 75.

Warren County commissioners approved the proposed annexation on Aug. 5.

Modula is an Italian manufacturer of automated, vertical storage units. The company acquired the former Dayton Daily News printing plant in 2019 and went live with production in 2021.