The road to Buc-ee’s: How traffic near the megastore will flow

Recent infrastructure upgrades in the area include lane widening, new traffic signals and the opening of the “Buc-ee’s Boulevard” access road.

Most out-of-town visitors will access the travel center via Interstate 70. The Huber Heights store is situated just northeast of the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange.

Those traveling on I-70 East will take Exit 41B to the 235 North ramp loop, and those approaching from I-70 West will take Exit 41, both onto northbound Ohio 235.

An additional lane has been added to accommodate increased traffic from the westbound Exit 41 onto Ohio 235.

Drivers from both directions will approach newly-installed traffic lights as they merge onto Ohio 235.

Previously, traffic from the exit ramps merged onto northbound Ohio 235 traffic with no light or stop.

The entrance to Buc-ee’s is situated roughly 400 feet past the new traffic lights, marked by two designated right-turn lanes into the parking lot.

There is also a northbound thru lane continuing along Ohio 235, and a designated left turn lane to access Artz Road and CenterPoint 70 Boulevard to the west.

Another entrance into the Buc-ee’s lot is located at the CenterPoint 70 Boulevard intersection to accommodate visitors approaching from the north.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The Huber Heights Buc-ee’s store sits on a 53-acre site, big enough to fit the superstore, 120 gas pumps, 24 Tesla Superchargers, and more than 700 parking spaces.

Once open, the store will offer Buc-ee’s themed apparel and knick-knacks, along with plenty of food options, like beef jerky, brisket sandwiches, Beaver Nuggets, and more.