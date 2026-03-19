The Great Ohio Toy Show to celebrate 10 Years in Xenia

Toys of every kind will be featured at the show, including some of the rarest toys in the world. The collection spans vintage, antique, modern, diecast, and hobby toys, all on display.

Along with the toys, there will be a live DJ and at least 10 food trucks on site.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Raffle tickets for this years show will be given at admission gates (2 tickets per paid admission only.) Drawings will start at 3 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win.

Event organizers suggest that carts, wagons or strollers should be limited in size as moving through isles in buildings with large numbers of people can be challenging.

HOW TO GO:

What: The Great Ohio Toy Show

When: March 28, 2026, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 120 Fairground Rd, Xenia.

Admission: $6 tickets. Kids 10 and under are free.

Parking: Free parking will be available.