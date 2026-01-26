The 20 heaviest snow days in southwest Ohio history

A single-day record of 12.4 inches of snow fell on the area during the winter storm of Saturday and Sunday, according to a measurement at Dayton International Airport.
Here’s a look at the snowiest days in area history, going back to the 1940s:
• Jan. 26, 1978: 12.2 inches
• Dec. 22, 2004: 11.5 inches
• March 22, 1969: 11.2 inches
• March 8, 2008: 10.3 inches
• Jan. 1, 1964: 9.8 inches
• March 1, 1963: 9.1 inches
• Jan. 7, 1979: 8.4 inches
• Jan. 2, 1996: 8.4 inches
• Nov. 25, 1950: 8 inches
• March 30, 1987: 7.9 inches
• Jan. 7, 1996: 7.8 inches
• March 9, 1999: 7.8 inches
• Feb. 5, 2010: 7.7 inches
• Jan. 2, 1999: 7.5 inches
• Feb. 1, 1966: 7.2 inches
• Feb. 12, 1979: 7.1 inches
• Jan. 16, 1994: 7.1 inches
• Dec. 26, 2012: 7 inches
• Nov. 28, 1958: 6.7 inches
• March 13, 1958: 6.5 inches
• Nov. 2, 1966: 6.5 inches
