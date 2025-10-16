Thaler Defense Systems plans $3M expansion in Springboro

The precision manufacturing company, which was founded in 1952 in Dayton, is a dedicated defense contractor specializing in specialty manufacturing for ordnance, national defense and space applications, said Phuc Truong, Thaler’s chief financial officer.

“We are in the process of adding over 32,000 square feet to our growing business,” he said. “Along with adding a dedicated warehouse area for improved inventory management, we will double our EDM (electronic discharge machining) clean room and also add additional equipment investment and machinery capacity.”

Ferguson Construction of Sidney is building the addition, according to documents submitted to the city of Springboro.

The project will add between 20 and 40 new jobs to support the increased capacity, Truong said.

Thaler also plans to install a new 78-space parking lot on the property off Hiawatha Trail because the addition will be on the east side of the nearly 70,000-square-foot building, which is the location of the company’s main parking lot.

To the south of the building is Thaler’s 14,000-square-foot warehouse constructed about five years ago off Edwards Drive and Johnson Flooring. Other nearby businesses are Machine Glass Specialists to the north and Sandy’s Towing and Springboro Automotive to the east.

The expansion project is expected to be completed in summer 2026, Truong said.