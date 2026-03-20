Springboro STEMfest returns Monday with hands-on learning for every age

This year’s event will feature organizations including Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, the Dayton Magic Club, Springboro Police Department, Franklin-Springboro Public Library, Wright Stuff Rocketeers, among many others.

But Springboro STEMfest is more than just a collection of booths. It’s a community-driven event built on a bigger purpose.

“Springboro STEMfest started from a simple but important idea — that kids should have a place to explore and express their interest in all the STEAM fields,” said organizer Lynn Greenberg. “But it was also about something bigger: showing kids and parents that STEAM isn’t just about those five fields. It’s a part of every career, every industry and everyday life.”

Greenberg launched the event in 2016 with a small group of fellow moms and a tight timeline.

“We had five weeks to pull it off,” she said. “It became so much bigger than any of us expected, and every year it grew.”

After several successful years, the event was abruptly halted in 2020 when COVID-19 shut everything down.

“I honestly thought that was the end,” Greenberg said.

But in 2023, a message from a former attendee changed that.

“A student reached out and told me how much he had loved STEMfest and asked if I could bring it back,” she said. “I wasn’t sure I could — but I saw how much it meant to him.”

That student’s enthusiasm helped bring the event back to life — and came full circle.

“He promised that even after he went off to college, he’d come back as an exhibitor — and he has,” Greenberg said. “That moment really says everything about why STEMfest matters.”

Now revived, Springboro STEMFest continues to spark curiosity for all ages, offering a mix of hands-on activities and demonstrations designed to engage both kids and adults.

“We have something for every age and every kind of curiosity,” Greenberg said. “Every year I watch parents get just as drawn in as their kids — and that never gets old.”

One of the evening’s most anticipated traditions kicks things off with energy.

“We always start with a rocket launch,” she said. “It gets kids excited right from the beginning and sets the tone for the whole night.”

The variety of exhibitors is part of what keeps families coming back year after year.

“I think what surprises people most is the reach — how many different fields are represented and how much fun it is for all ages,” Greenberg said.

A mix of longtime participants, returning groups and new exhibitors helps keep the experience fresh, while strong community partnerships continue to support the event.

“I’m grateful for every exhibitor who gives their time to make this free for our community,” Greenberg said. “And the Springboro School District has been an incredible partner from the beginning.”

For families looking for an engaging evening of learning and exploration, Springboro STEMfest offers a chance to see how curiosity can connect to real-world careers — and maybe even spark a lifelong passion.

HOW TO GO

What: Springboro STEMfest

When: 5:30–8 p.m. Monday

Location: Springboro High School, 1675 South Main Street, Springboro

Cost: Free, registration not required

More Info: Springboro STEMfest