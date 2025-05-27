Springboro resident to operate Peruvian sandwich shop out of Busy Bee Commercial Kitchen

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The first event

Nando’s Peruvian Crafted Kitchen will host pickup events every other Saturday at Busy Bee Commercial Kitchen, 210 S. Main St. in Springboro. The first event is noon to 2 p.m. June 14.

Orders must be placed online via a Google Form by 8 p.m. June 11. Customers will then receive an email regarding specific pick up times and information on how to pay.

The first pickup event will feature:

Chicharron Sandwich (slowly braised and seared pork shoulder marinated in Peruvian spices and served on ciabatta bread with mashed sweet potatoes, pickled onions, aioli and a Peruvian aji sauce) $13

Papas doradas con Aji (a side of roasted potatoes in a mild, creamy sauce made of sautéed aji amarillo, garlic, cilantro and parsley) $9

Tres Leches (vanilla sponge cake soaked in a three milk mixture that’s topped with whipped cream and powder cinnamon) $8

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Craving a taste of his home

Nando’s Peruvian Crafted Kitchen is an idea that started “many, many years ago.” Cubas grew up in Peru where his family had help in the kitchen.

“I just ate the delicious foods that... the cook made, but I never really had the interest to learn to cook it,” Cubas said.

He moved to the United States in 1992 at 16 years old to live with a host family in Phoenixville, Pa. where he attended high school and played tennis.

Cubas recalled studying textile management and marketing during college in Philadelphia and having a hard time finding Peruvian food. That’s when he started trying to cook little by little.

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

After meeting his wife, they moved to Columbus in the 2000s where he switched careers and became an interpreter. They moved to the Dayton region about 10 years ago.

It wasn’t until the coronavirus pandemic when he began refining his authentic, Peruvian recipes and thinking about a future sandwich shop.

Cubas had been looking for a commercial kitchen for three years before finding Busy Bee. He decided to take the next step after getting feedback from his family, friends and neighbors.

From dishes to sandwiches

Cubas grew up eating meals consisting of rice, potatoes and meat. When he moved to the United States he learned “that everybody loves sandwiches. It’s convenient.”

“Let’s do... my authentic Peruvian dishes, meats and everything, but we’re gonna turn it into a sandwich.”

For example, Peruvians would typically eat chicharron with rice and sweet potatoes. Instead, Cubas is putting the meat on ciabatta bread with mashed sweet potatoes.

All food will be made in-house from scratch using fresh and quality ingredients. In Peruvian cooking, Cubas uses spices such as cumin, coriander, garlic and aji amarillo.

Each sandwich has its own unique flavor.

Cubas plans to offer different sandwiches, sides and desserts as pickup events continue. He wants to add additional items such as Inca Kola and chicha morada (purple corn juice).

If all goes well, Cubas would like to open a brick-and-mortar sandwich shop to share the authentic flavors of Peru.

“We want people to taste what I grew up with in my country,” Cubas said. “If nobody has ever been to Peru... that’s the little bridge in between.”

MORE DETAILS

For more information about Nando’s Peruvian Crafted Kitchen, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or email nandosperukitchen@gmail.com.