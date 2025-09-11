Southwest Ohio Democrat in Congress pitches ‘Pledge to America’ to help party win back voters

“They are looking for a path,” Landsman said, “Something that is forward looking.”

Landsman, whose district includes all of Warren County, has stepped up to offer what he calls his “Pledge to America.”

If that title sounds slightly familiar in the political arena, it is. Landsman’s idea is modeled after the “Contract with America” that former House Speaker Newt Gingrich offered voters during the 1994 campaign. Republicans won big that year and took charge of both the U.S. House and Senate, mainly by telling voters exactly what they would do.

Landsman’s goal is much like that of Gingrich and Republicans from over 30 years ago — spelling out Democratic Party platform specifics in a 10-point plan.

“I think people want something different, and they want to know that there’s a legitimate plan to come back from this.”

Unlike Gingrich’s “Contract” — which had a series of very specific legislative goals like term limits for Congress and a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution — Landsman’s plan is more broadly drawn.

His “Pledge to America” includes repealing the GOP’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” It also contains more general calls for tax reform, new housing and infrastructure, health reform, crime legislation, education changes and more.

“We should prioritize public safety, border security, immigration reform and a strong national defense,” the Ohio Democrat argues.

Landsman spent much of the August break in Congress taking his message to various podcasts and social media outlets, trying to generate interest among his colleagues in the House — as well as the voters — with the goal of ultimately winning the ear of Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill.

“That’s my intention is just to keep working this with leadership within my caucus, other colleagues that care about what happens next and how we rebuild trust and provide a credible alternative,” said Landsman.

In an interview, the Ohio Democrat acknowledged that change within the Democratic Party won’t come easy.

“It’s a daily fight, and you got to have an enormous amount of strength and determination and courage to keep at it, but I firmly believe that part of fighting back is providing the American people with something different,” Landsman added.

And for national Democrats, the clock is already ticking to the 2026 midterm elections.

History teaches us that the party in power — in this case the Republicans — usually don’t do well in a midterm.

But if Democrats make gains, would the reason be due to a political backlash against President Trump, or because of ideas put forward by Democrats?

Landsman wants to make sure it’s the latter.

1. “Reward Hard Work, Not Wealth Act”

2. “Build Baby Build Bill”

3. “Improve Care, Lower Costs Act”

4. “21st-Century Anti-Crime Bill”

5. “Improve Education Act”

6. “Improve the Federal Government Act”

7. “Fix Our Democracy Bill”

8. “Border Security and Immigration Reform Act”

9. “Restoring Personal Liberties Act”

10. “Strengthen America’s Global Leadership Act”