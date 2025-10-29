Some county elections websites down; state says early voting ‘not interrupted’

Voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting at Butler County Board of Elections Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
17 minutes ago
Several area board of elections websites stopped working Wednesday afternoon, days before the Nov. 4 election.

Locally, the outage appears to affect Clark, Greene, Miami and Preble counties. These sites are hosted by the Ohio Secretary of State. Counties that host their own sites, like Butler and Montgomery, don’t appear to be affected.

“Early voting is not interrupted, but many of our county boards of elections are impacted by the widespread Microsoft application outage,” the Ohio Secretary of State posted in an announcement on X. “If you have trouble accessing your board of elections website, please contact your respective county BOE by phone, email, or in person until access to the impacted internet sites is restored.”

Contact information for local elections boards can be found here.

“In the meantime, Ohioans may also visit http://VoteOhio.gov for early voting information. Our IT and cyber teams are actively working with Microsoft and the impacted counties to fix the issue. The outage is not exclusive to Ohio and is impacting Microsoft platforms worldwide," the secretary of state’s office said.

