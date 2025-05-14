Rep. Creech removed from committee posts after sexual misconduct probe, no further sanctions expected

Huffman said the decision to remove Creech from committees — including as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, a position for which Huffman hand-picked Creech at the start of the year — was his.

“I did that unilaterally. As the Speaker, under the rules, I can remove any member at my discretion from the committee or chairmanship, and I did that,” Huffman, R-Lima, told reporters Wednesday. “At the moment, there isn’t any other action anticipated.”

Records from the investigation, first reported by the Dayton Daily News, show state investigators believed Creech’s alleged conduct could have risen to sexual imposition — a misdemeanor that Ohio law forbids being brought against someone without corroborating evidence.

No formal charges were brought against the third-term state rep and former Preble County commissioner, who denied the allegations. But the county prosecutor who reviewed the case called Creech’s behavior “concerning and suspicious.”

Creech represents Preble County and portions of Butler and Montgomery counties.

Huffman told this outlet that he was notified about the state investigation into Creech, which concluded in October 2024, at the end of April. He said his office received the state’s investigative records on May 1, and Huffman himself was briefed on the documents on May 4.

Huffman’s directive to remove Creech from his committees came on May 9.

On May 12, Creech announced his 2026 candidacy to replace term-limited Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City.

Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, told reporters Wednesday that her caucus had not yet discussed efforts to pressure further sanctions against Creech.

“Certainly, the allegations, if true, are very serious and concerning. At this point, he is a member of the majority Republican caucus, so it’s up to the speaker I think in how to navigate this,” Russo said. “But, I think the larger issue here is we, as elected officials, are expected to uphold higher standards. And, again, the allegations are deeply concerning.”

Creech characterizes the issue as political.

“These allegations have been found to be demonstrably false, and I have already begun pursuing legal action against those who are pushing this filth,” he said Tuesday in a statement. “Like President Trump, I am no stranger to false media attacks. This will not deter my important work on behalf of my constituents, and I look forward to eventually running my Senate campaign on the issues that matter to Ohioans.”

Avery Kreemer